Suspected bicycle thief flees after residents confront him at Mui Wo ferry pier

A suspected bicycle thief fled empty-handed after residents confronted him while he was allegedly cutting through bicycle locks with an angle grinder near Mui Wo ferry pier on Sunday morning (Jul 12).

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The incident occurred at around 9am at a bicycle parking area opposite the ferry pier, where more than 100 bicycles were parked.

Videos circulating online showed a man with his head wrapped in a scarf and wearing sunglasses pacing around the parking area before selecting a bicycle fitted with a front basket.

The man, described by witnesses as being of South Asian appearance, allegedly used an angle grinder to cut through a lock, sending sparks flying and producing thick smoke. He was seen placing the severed lock into the bicycle's basket before attempting to wheel it away.

His attempt was interrupted when two nearby residents confronted him, prompting him to flee the scene without taking the bicycle.

A resident who filmed the incident said her husband first spotted the suspected theft from their home.

"He kept checking different bicycles, pressing the tires and even cutting open a basket. In total, he cut the locks on three bicycles," she said.

She added that she rushed downstairs with other residents to stop the man. When questioned, he reportedly replied in broken Cantonese that he was "clearing rubbish". After she asked him to produce identification or proof of employment, he failed to do so and fled on foot, leaving behind his own bicycle near Sea Crest Terrace.

According to the resident, bicycle thefts have long been a problem in Mui Wo. She said trucks had previously been seen removing unlocked bicycles at night.

She also suggested the recent reduction in bicycle parking spaces under a waterfront improvement project may have made abandoned bicycles more vulnerable, as owners had been asked to remove their bicycles from the site by Jun 29.

The footage sparked discussion online, with some netizens expressing disbelief that the suspected theft took place in broad daylight and others urging police to identify and arrest the suspect.