Sing Tao's 2025 Leader of the Year awards gathers industry elites; John Lee serves as Guest of Honor

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The 2025 Leader of the Year Awards, organized by Sing Tao News Corporation, took place at The Henderson in Central on Thursday evening, celebrating outstanding elites across six categories in a star-studded gala where Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu served as the guest of honor and the media group unveiled a major international expansion strategy.

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Wisdom and innovation key to high-quality development

Delivering his keynote address, Chief Executive John Lee highlighted the event's central theme of global dynamism and extraordinary innovation.

He emphasized that wisdom and innovation are essential elements for Hong Kong to achieve high-quality development, which remains a primary target for the government.

He expressed strong confidence that with a united society harnessing these core qualities, the city can overcome challenges and navigate toward a brilliant future. The honored leaders and organizations spanned a diverse array of fields.

Recognized individuals included representatives from socially responsible multinational corporations, young tech entrepreneurs, traditional Chinese medicine educators, performing artists who project Hong Kong's charm globally, and the backstage crews ensuring the smooth operation of mega-events at world-class venues.

Efforts by government teams to expand community recycling networks and promote zero-landfill initiatives were also celebrated, encouraging collective efforts to build a greener, more livable home.

Despite their different professional backgrounds, the Chief Executive noted that all winners share the successful Hong Kong traits of adaptability and relentless self-improvement.

He commended them for leading their industries with passion and vision, leveraging the momentum of national development and the city's unique strengths to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Embracing AI in traditional media

Sing Tao News Corporation Chairman Kwok Ying-shing also addressed the audience, attributing Hong Kong's gradually strengthening competitiveness to the continuous reforms and improved efficiency driven by the current administration.

Discussing the modern media landscape, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by traditional outlets and stressed the necessity of effectively integrating artificial intelligence technologies into their operations.

Reflecting on the company's 88-year history and its expansive network across regions like the United States and Canada, he noted that their journey has been challenging, but their steadfast commitment to fair, objective, and truthful reporting continues to earn strong support from global Chinese communities.

Launching the 'Sing Tao Global' strategic upgrade

Adding to the evening's major announcements, Sing Tao News Corporation Chairman Karson Choi Ka-tsan formally launched the "Sing Tao Global" strategic upgrade.

He prefaced this by referencing a recent gesture of approval from senior Beijing official Xia Baolong towards the Chief Executive, interpreting it as an endorsement of the entire city.

Choi noted that the vision and courage demonstrated by the award recipients prove that Hong Kong remains a place of abundant opportunities.

The newly announced global strategy aims to fully integrate the media group's operational networks across Hong Kong, mainland China, North America, and Europe, creating a highly efficient and authoritative international communication hub to elevate the business to a new level of high-quality development.

A central goal of this strategic upgrade is to tell the authentic story of Hong Kong to the world.

Choi highlighted the recent successful revamp of the English-language publication The Standard, pointing out its effectiveness in attracting a massive global readership and proactively building strong connections with foreign consulates and multinational chambers of commerce.

This effort, he explained, builds a diverse international bridge to help the world see a true, multi-dimensional Hong Kong and to dispel existing biases.

Upholding journalistic integrity and social responsibility

Addressing widespread concerns about AI potentially replacing journalists, Choi clarified that while technology can significantly boost editorial efficiency and optimize production, the true soul of news relies on human elements.

He argued that professional gatekeeping, social trust, and empathy are qualities that algorithms simply cannot replicate, making objective and reliable media brands even more irreplaceable in an era plagued by misinformation.

With the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese sovereignty approaching next year, he reaffirmed the group's dedication to its original journalistic mission and social responsibilities amidst a complex global landscape.

He pledged that the organization will continue to collaborate closely with the government and society to build a prosperous and stable future for the city's next three decades.

The prestigious ceremony attracted a multitude of senior government officials and prominent figures from the political and business sectors.

Notable attendees included Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, and Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming, Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai, Director of Highways Tony Yau Kwok-ting, among other high-ranking officials.

Leaders from various disciplined services, including the heads of the Police Force, Immigration Department, Customs and Excise Department, and Fire Services Department, were also present, alongside distinguished members of the awards' judging panel.

Celebrating excellence: The "Leader of the Year" award winners

The Leader of the Year winners featured outstanding achievements across several categories.

In Commerce & Industry / Finance, the award went to Randy Lai Wai-sze, chief executive of McDonald's Hong Kong.

The Community / Public Affairs / Environment & Conservation award was presented to the government’s recycling network “Green@Community”, with Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan and Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui Ho-Kwong accepting on its behalf.

For Education / Professions / Technology & Innovation, Bian Zhaoxiang, associate vice-president (clinical Chinese medicine) of Hong Kong Baptist University, won the award.

The Culture / Performing Arts award went to singer Jackson Wang Ka-yee.

In Sports, the award was presented to the Kai Tak Sports Park team, with chief executive Andrew Kam Min-ho accepting on its behalf.

Finally, the Young Entrepreneur award was secured by Martin Zhu Yihao, chief executive and co-founder of i2Cool.