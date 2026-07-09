John Lee highlights HK's resilient spirit recognized at Sing Tao’s Leader of the Year event

The prestigious annual Leader of the Year, organized by Sing Tao News Corporation, was held simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shenzhen on Thursday night to honor four individuals and two groups for their outstanding contributions to society in Hong Kong.

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who served as the officiating guest, said the award’s theme highlights "intelligence" and "innovation," which are also the crucial elements for Hong Kong's high-quality development and goals that the government is committed to achieving.

Lee emphasized that while leaders across different fields display unique talents, they share Hong Kong’s resilient spirit of adaptability and perseverance. He said success depends on people, especially leaders, and expressed confidence that with unity and creativity, Hong Kong can ride the winds of change toward a brighter future.

He commended exceptional individuals and organizations across various sectors for their contributions to Hong Kong's ongoing development over the past year.

He emphasized the government's commitment to consolidating the city's international status and fostering an open, efficient, and fair business environment that encourages commercial wisdom, innovation, and the pursuit of new opportunities.

The city leader said the government is actively drafting the city's inaugural five-year plan to align with national development strategies, calling on business and community leaders to contribute their insights for the plan as well as the upcoming policy address.

He also emphasized the government's commitment to consolidating Hong Kong’s advantages and guiding the city with wisdom, courage, and passion, harnessing national development opportunities and Hong Kong’s strengths to thrive amid global changes.

He concluded by expressing confidence that by harnessing this collective wisdom and innovative spirit, the city's industries can successfully navigate changing global dynamics, capitalize on national development trends, and secure a prosperous future.