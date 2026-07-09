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NEWS

PolyU, HOYA launch new myopia control lenses for children

NEWS
12 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

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The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and HOYA Vision Care have launched a new generation of myopia control spectacle lenses, with clinical trial results showing no average myopia progression among children who wore the lenses over 12 months.

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Marketed as MiYOSMART iQ, the new lenses use an upgraded Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments Triple Enhanced Design, or DIMS TED, which features defocusing segments positioned closer to the center of the lens and higher defocus power.

 

A 12-month clinical trial involving 196 myopic Hong Kong children aged four to 12 found that those wearing the new lenses recorded no average myopia progression.

 

Dennis Tse, associate professor at PolyU’s School of Optometry, said the design is particularly effective for children aged four to six, whose eye growth is about twice as fast as that of older children.

 

By moving the defocusing segments closer to the center, the lenses can more precisely target the retina’s “sweet spot” in smaller eyes, Tse said.

 

He likened a healthy eye to a round balloon, adding that the technology aims to prevent young eyes from elongating into a “rugby shape” as myopia develops.

 

The new lenses are priced at HK$4,880 per pair, HK$1,200 higher than the previous generation, which costs HK$3,680. An early-bird plan for children with mild myopia of -1.00 diopter or below is available at HK$3,880 and includes a 12-month prescription guarantee.

 

Asked by The Standard about the lenses’ competitive edge for global expansion and whether they would offer a price advantage, given that the previous generation is already available in more than 50 countries, HOYA Lens Hong Kong managing director George Kwan said international pricing would vary.

 

Kwan said global prices would be set within a range depending on the economic conditions of different markets.

 

However, he said the product’s main competitive advantages lie in its professionalism and safety, rather than price.

PolyUHOYA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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