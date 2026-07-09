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NEWS

Over 940 Hong Kong restaurants welcome dogs as authorities complete visits

NEWS
1 hour ago
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More than 940 restaurants in Hong Kong are now officially permitted to welcome dogs starting on Thursday following the completion of their license amendment procedures, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced. 

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The department said it has deployed staff to conduct individual site visits at every licensed premises. Officers delivered approval letters to restaurant operators and provided detailed briefings on the relevant legal requirements, licensing conditions and other compliance protocols.

In addition, the department will regularly update its thematic website to provide the public with the latest directory of all dog-friendly restaurants. 

A 90-member task force has been established to enhance inspections across all approved restaurants during the transition period. The team will focus on assisting the catering industry to comply with regulations and addressing operational queries. 

During the adjustment period, authorities will follow an “education first, enforcement second” approach. However, the department stressed that strict enforcement action will be taken in cases of severe non-compliance. This includes allowing fighting dogs or known dangerous dogs onto the premises, or permitting any dogs to enter food preparation rooms.

dog-friendly restaurants

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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