Restaurant dog-entry applications surpass 1,400 in first week, exceeding expectations

More than 1,400 restaurants have filed applications to welcome dog entry as of last Friday, an "enthusiastic response" that exceeded industry expectations, said Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants & Related Trades.

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The applications came after the newly amended regulation permitting dogs in licensed eateries took effect, which offers a quota of 1,000 restaurants for the first phase of applications.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Wong revealed that he was encouraged by the figures, anticipating that the number would continue to rise.

With nearly 18,000 restaurants across Hong Kong, Wong stated that over 1,400 applications in such a short time demonstrate a strong market demand.

He admitted he was initially worried the industry would wait and see the arrangement, but their enthusiasm reflects that many owners believe the dog-friendly policy could stimulate business.

Regarding whether the initial 1,000 permits are sufficient, Wong highlighted that there is still an adaptation period, seeing no need to rush into the next phase.

While the Food and Environment Hygiene Department(FEHD) has issued comprehensive guidelines on proper practices and conduct for operators and customers, he pointed to the possible unforeseen situations during implementation.

As for pet waste disposal at eateries, Wong noted that most dog owners are responsible with their pets, suggesting that owners provide cleaning tools such as gloves to assist.

Under the current guidelines, he reminded restaurants that an additional fee could be charged if they handle cleaning on behalf of customers.

Acknowledging that fees may vary due to differences in restaurant size, environment, and customer flow, he said transparency is key to avoiding disputes.

He recommended that restaurants clearly display their rules, codes of conduct, and charges at prominent locations inside the premises or on their websites.

Additionally, he proposed that the FEHD's list of approved restaurants could also include individual restaurant policies.

To further minimize conflicts, Wong suggested that frontline staff remind customers of the related rules and fees before they enter the restaurant.

He concluded on a hopeful note, expressing confidence that both the public and the industry will progressively embrace pet-friendly restaurants when the law goes into effect.