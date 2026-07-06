KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass

A Kowloon Motor Bus crashed into a roadside tree on Monday morning (Jul 6), shattering an upper-deck window and showering passengers with broken glass.

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The Route 277E bus was traveling along Ching Hiu Road near Ching Ho Estate at around 8am when it struck a tree that had grown at an angle toward the roadway. A window on the left side of the upper deck shattered, scattering glass fragments onto nearby seats.

"I was scared to death. I had glass all over me," one passenger said. The passenger had been asleep and was jolted awake by the impact.

Another passenger suffered a minor scratch but did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.