logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass

NEWS
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Kowloon Motor Bus crashed into a roadside tree on Monday morning (Jul 6), shattering an upper-deck window and showering passengers with broken glass.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Route 277E bus was traveling along Ching Hiu Road near Ching Ho Estate at around 8am when it struck a tree that had grown at an angle toward the roadway. A window on the left side of the upper deck shattered, scattering glass fragments onto nearby seats.

"I was scared to death. I had glass all over me," one passenger said. The passenger had been asleep and was jolted awake by the impact.

Another passenger suffered a minor scratch but did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index edges up in midday, rising nearly 200 points
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index rises as chip stocks gain, PetroChina drags on oil production hike
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Elderly man hospitalized after falling from Tsing Yi pedestrian overpass
NEWS
03-07-2026 18:40 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares close higher, Zijin Mining surges 9pc
FINANCE
03-07-2026 16:34 HKT
Hong Kong June home sales value rises 24pc
PROPERTY
03-07-2026 15:54 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index rises over 350 points by midday close
FINANCE
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open higher, Kuaishou up 6pc
FINANCE
03-07-2026 10:07 HKT
Anker
Anker, Chinese charging product maker, rose 15.7 percent at market close on its debut
FINANCE
02-07-2026 19:03 HKT
Hong Kong's retail sales grow 7.9 percent in May, beating estimates
FINANCE
02-07-2026 17:01 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SMIC dives 10pc
FINANCE
02-07-2026 16:48 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
18 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
19 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.