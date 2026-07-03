Hong Kong shares open higher, Kuaishou up 6pc

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking the overnight rally in the US market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 185 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,240.

The tech gauge went up 0.8 percent to 4,487.

Tech giants led the gains at the open. Kuaishou (1024) surged the most among blue chips by 6.2 percent, as its artificial intelligence arm Kling AI secured investment of US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion).

JD.com (9618) and Xiaomi (1810) advanced 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while Tencent (0700) and Meituan (3690) inched up 0.7 percent at the open.

However, Lenovo (0992) opened 2.8 percent lower, marking the worst performer among blue chips.