logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong shares open higher, Kuaishou up 6pc

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking the overnight rally in the US market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 185 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,240.

The tech gauge went up 0.8 percent to 4,487.

Tech giants led the gains at the open. Kuaishou (1024) surged the most among blue chips by 6.2 percent, as its artificial intelligence arm Kling AI secured investment of US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion).

JD.com (9618) and Xiaomi (1810) advanced 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while Tencent (0700) and Meituan (3690) inched up 0.7 percent at the open.

However, Lenovo (0992) opened 2.8 percent lower, marking the worst performer among blue chips.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Hang Seng Index rises over 350 points by midday close
FINANCE
22 mins ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall St opens higher after June jobs report eases rate-hike bets
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Anker
Anker, Chinese charging product maker, rose 15.7 percent at market close on its debut
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Hong Kong's retail sales grow 7.9 percent in May, beating estimates
FINANCE
19 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SMIC dives 10pc
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Photo from Tamar Talk.
HK assets under management hit record-high $42.2 trillion, up 20pc
FINANCE
21 hours ago
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index rose over 250 points at noon
FINANCE
02-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub
FINANCE
02-07-2026 11:20 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares rally at open, Tencent up 3pc
FINANCE
02-07-2026 10:02 HKT
Kazaly railway station in Kyzylorda region. Photo from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's Facebook
Kazakhstan's railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, files for Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
01-07-2026 19:46 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.