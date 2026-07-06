Hang Seng Index edges up in midday, rising nearly 200 points

Hang Seng Index edges up in midday after the morning trading session on Monday, rising nearly 200 points.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 192 points, or 0.83 percent, to 23,542 points.

The half-day turnover was HK$186 billion.

Tech gauge rose 1.16 percent to 4,551 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 3.06 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,046 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.36 percent to 15,541 points.