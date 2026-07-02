Anker, Chinese charging product maker, rose 15.7 percent at market close on its debut

Chinese charging product producer Anker Innovations Technology (0668) rose 15.7 percent at market close on Thursday on its trading debut despite opening flat in the early trading session.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its shares were traded at HK$114.9 apiece, compared to its offer price of HK$99.32. Each board lot of 100 shares delivered HK$1,558 in paper gain.

The company was the world's largest mobile charging products brand by revenue last year, with a market share of 4.8 percent, according to consultancy Frost & Sullivan. It is headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, and is listed on the ChiNext market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange