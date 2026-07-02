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FINANCE

Anker, Chinese charging product maker, rose 15.7 percent at market close on its debut

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Chinese charging product producer Anker Innovations Technology (0668) rose 15.7 percent at market close on Thursday on its trading debut despite opening flat in the early trading session.

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Its shares were traded at HK$114.9 apiece, compared to its offer price of HK$99.32. Each board lot of 100 shares delivered HK$1,558 in paper gain.

The company was the world's largest mobile charging products brand by revenue last year, with a market share of 4.8 percent, according to consultancy Frost & Sullivan. It is headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, and is listed on the ChiNext market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

AnkerHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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