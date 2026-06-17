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(Video) Tai Po Road crash victim, 21, was devoted son who worked multiple jobs to support sick father

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Sunday's crash on Tai Po Road has been identified as Jason Tam, a car enthusiast who worked as an apprentice at a BMW garage in Chai Wan, dreaming of one day opening his own workshop.

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His sister described him as a resilient young man who rarely complained but was deeply devoted to his family. She said Tam contributed the bulk of his income to the household and regularly accompanied their father to medical appointments. 

"He was a wonderful brother," his sister said. "I would want to be his sister again in my next life."

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Tam’s mother was left devastated after rushing to the hospital. "I always worried whenever I saw news of motorcycle accidents," she said. "I told him not to ride such a powerful bike."

Tam grew up in a broken home and had planned to enrol at the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education after secondary school. However, he abandoned his studies when his father fell seriously ill, taking on a grueling work schedule to support the family. 

His daily routine involved helping his grandmother at her fish stall in the morning, working his apprenticeship in the afternoon, and taking on extra shifts in the evening. 

His sister said Tam passed his motorcycle licence about two years ago and had been riding a 150cc Vespa before buying his more powerful TMAX 500 about two months ago. On his days off, he enjoyed riding on Tai Po Road, hoping to be photographed by enthusiasts.

The fatal incident occurred at around 3.21pm on Sunday. Police said Tam lost control on a bend, skidded across the opposite carriageway, and collided with a three-wheeled motorcycle. 

He was rushed to Caritas Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead. The other motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a conscious state.

Tai Po Road fatal crash motorcycle accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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