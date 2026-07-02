logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong's retail sales grow 7.9 percent in May, beating estimates

FINANCE
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.9 percent in May, helped by the ongoing economic expansion and sustained tourist demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That compared to an increase of 6.7 percent for the month forecast by economists, and a revised growth estimate of 8.7 percent in April.

For the first five months of the year, sales rose 10.6 percent from the year prior, according to data from the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday. It also advanced by 4.6 percent in the three months through May from the preceding three-month period on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In May, total retail sales value amounted to HK$33.8 billion.

In volume terms, retail sales gained 4.8 percent in the month after netting out the effect of price changes, also slower than the revised estimate of a 6.5 percent increase in April. 

Analyzed by type, sales of other consumer goods not elsewhere classified increased by 14.8 percent in the month, followed by a 25.8 percent rise in jewellery, watches and clocks sales.

On the other hand, food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco sales dipped by 0.3 percent in May, while fuel sales plunged 12.2 percent as prices climbed. A 9.5 percent decline in sales of Chinese drugs and herbs was also recorded in the month. 

Looking ahead, the ongoing economic expansion and sustained growth in local labor earnings, together with continued increase in inbound visitors, should benefit the retail businesses, a government spokesman said.

 

retailsalesHong KongMaydata

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SMIC dives 10pc
FINANCE
20 mins ago
HK assets under management hit record-high $42.2 trillion, up 20pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index rose over 250 points at noon
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares rally at open, Tencent up 3pc
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Kazaly railway station in Kyzylorda region. Photo from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's Facebook
Kazakhstan's railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, files for Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
21 hours ago
REUTERS
BYD global June sales rebound 5.5pc as exports offset domestic slump
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Cars drive along the road next to skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Total wealth of China’s wealthy households hits 145 trillion yuan: report
FINANCE
30-06-2026 18:30 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.