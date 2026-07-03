Elderly man hospitalized after falling from Tsing Yi pedestrian overpass

An elderly man in his seventies was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state on Friday afternoon after falling from a pedestrian overpass in Tsing Yi.

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The fall occurred about 1.11pm at No. 1 Tsing Yi Road, where the man landed on the grounds of the Tsing Yi Sewage Treatment Works.

An emergency response was triggered after an eyewitness spotted the fallen man and immediately alerted the authorities.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before rushing him to Yan Chai Hospital for urgent emergency medical care.

Police are investigating his identity and the circumstances leading to the fall.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.