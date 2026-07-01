IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores

Victoria Shanghai Academy and St Stephen's College have both recorded their best-ever International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results, with nine and five perfect scorers respectively, The Standard's sister publication Sing Tao Headline has learned.

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VSA produced nine students with a perfect score of 45, up from six last year, along with eight students scoring 44 and 13 scoring 43. The school's IB candidates all passed with an average score of 39, with nearly half achieving 40 or above.

St Stephen's College recorded five perfect scorers, surpassing its previous record of three female top scorers in 2021. Eight students achieved 44 points and four scored 43.

The results come as IB results are released on Monday.