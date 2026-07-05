Moral victory: Cape Verde jersey running hot despite World Cup exit

Cape Verde may have lost on the pitch, but their underdog World Cup run has won over Hong Kong fans, with jerseys flying off the shelves and orders surging to triple the usual volume.

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Their popularity has soared with each impressive performance since their World Cup debut, hitting new heights after they pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time in a 3-2 last-16 thriller.

Despite the end of the tournament journey for the West African island nation, a Hong Kong jersey shop in Tseun Wan reported a strong demand among fans eager to remember their plucky performance.

"I only prepared around 10 Cape Verde jerseys for fans who like niche collections," said the owner of the 90s Football Store, noting that only one was sold before the World Cup.

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However, he said the surprising 0-0 draw with favorites Spain in their opening match changed the sales picture, with all remaining nine shirts snapped up by midday that day.

As Cape Verde continued to deliver strong performances and its goalkeeper Josimar Jose Evora Dias, better known as Vozinha, stood out with a string of spectacular saves, demand for the jerseys skyrocketed.

Despite his efforts to secure more stock from overseas suppliers, the global frenzy for Cape Verde kits has sent prices soaring from HK$799 to HK$1,049, with home, away, goalkeeper and training jerseys all selling like hotcakes.

Morning rush after tight match with Argentina

"I took about 10 orders for Cape Verde shirts in the past week," he said. "But its match with Argentina has pushed the orders to nearly 30 via the shop and website, tripling our usual daily total."

He anticipated that delivery would take four to six weeks due to possible delays, meaning jerseys ordered now may not arrive in time for the World Cup.

Apart from Cape Verde, he reported that overall World Cup jersey sales have been strong, with revenue up about 30 percent compared with normal trading.

"Japan's away kit has been the best-seller, with its stylish design easy to match with daily outfits," he said.

He added that traditional favorites like England and Brazil were also popular, while Portugal and Argentina also topped the list thanks to star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.