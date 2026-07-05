Night Recap - July 5, 2026

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Mainland enrolment in HK associate degrees surges 20pc though non-recognition in China

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Enrolment of mainland students in Hong Kong’s associate degree programs has increased by an average of 20 percent over the past two years as a number of mainland gaokao candidates turned to the city to pursue an associate degree after failing to reach their desired scores in the National College Entrance Examination, in hopes of gaining entry to local top universities.

Medical Council bans doctor for 9 months over 2009 newborn cerebral palsy case

The Medical Council suspended a doctor for nine months over a 2009 professional misconduct case that left a newborn with permanent cerebral palsy, the disciplinary hearing ruled on Sunday.

New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan

Hong Kong is set for intense heat later this week as the outer subsiding air from Tropical Cyclone Bavi pushes temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius in some districts while heading toward waters east of Taiwan.

HK’s first astronaut and Shenzhou-23 crew complete Tianyun camera installation

Hong Kong’s first astronaut Lai Ka-ying has successfully worked with fellow Shenzhou-23 crew members to install the Multi‑Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory, also known as the Tianyun camera.

Five outlying island ferry routes adjusted Monday morning as PLA naval vessels depart HK

Five outlying island ferry service routes will be adjusted on Monday morning due to special marine traffic arrangements as two People’s Liberation Army vessels depart Hong Kong after a five-day visit.

Business Today

Pavilia Rosa sells another two-bedroom flat for $17.6 mn

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong sold a two-bedroom unit Thursday for HK$17.63 million, or HK$34,241 per square foot.

Hong Kong to step up efforts to boost offshore yuan usage: Paul Chan

Hong Kong will step up efforts to encourage businesses to increase their usage of offshore yuan in trade, investment, and financing, while strengthening collaboration with regional central banks in the future, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in his latest blog post on Sunday.

HKMA to launch new yuan internationalization measures in coming weeks

More measures regarding yuan internationalization and the yuan bond market are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, according to Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Foxconn second-quarter revenue jumps, company cautions on geopolitics

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 39.8 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts on strong demand for AI products, though it cautioned about "volatile" global politics.

World/China

Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelenskiy

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.

Vessel forced out of New York ship parade over 'politically charged' banners

The U.S. Coast Guard said "politically charged" messages led to the removal of an environmental group's vessel from a fleet of sailing ships gathered in New York on Saturday to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast, China says

The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao this month, China's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Trump gives campaign-style July 4 speech on National Mall for US 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump marked the 250th anniversary of the United States on Saturday with a campaign-style speech that repeated his calls for new voting restrictions, warned that "communists" could gain ground in the country and cycled through what he touted as his achievements.