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Survey reveals worrying gap in parents’ meningitis knowledge as 60pc mistake it for a cold

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Most Hong Kong parents were found to have inadequate knowledge of meningococcal infection, with over 60 percent mistaking its symptoms for a common cold, according to a recent survey. 

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Conducted by the Hong Kong Early Childhood Education Association in May, the survey polled 300 respondents, comprising roughly 80 percent parents of young children and 20 percent teachers or school representatives. 

Alarmingly, parents scored just 3.84 out of 10 in knowledge of the disease, despite ranking it as the second biggest threat to children's health. 

The survey pointed out that over 60 percent of parents mistook the disease's symptoms for a common cold, while  80 percent had not arranged for their children to be vaccinated. It was also revealed that about 70 percent of teachers underestimated the severity of the meningococcal infection, scoring 4.8 out of 10 in knowledge of the disease.

Notably, they rated schools' capacity to handle an outbreak at just 5.82 out of 10 — reflecting limited confidence in campus response measures.

Mike Kwan Yat-wah, president of the Asian Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, explained that initial symptoms of meningococcal infection could resemble a cold but stressed that patients’ condition can deteriorate rapidly within 24 hours and can be fatal.

With the summer travel peak approaching, Kwan encouraged high-risk groups to take early preventive measures, urging parents to seek immediate medical attention if their children develop symptoms including fever and hemorrhagic rash. 

The association called on the schools to strengthen health education and infection control measures, enhancing awareness of the disease among staff and students. 

Additionally, schools are advised to follow up promptly when students show relevant symptoms to reduce the risk of campus transmission.

In recent years, serotype B meningococcal bacteria have been more common across the globe, including Europe, the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and parts of Asia.

Meningococcal meningitis is generally characterized by high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, followed by drowsiness, vomiting, fear of bright light, or rash, which could cause brain damage or even death in severe cases.

meningococcal infectionHong Kong Early Childhood Education Association

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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