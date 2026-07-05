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PLA warships draw proud fans who dream of more fleets to dock

NEWS
20 mins ago
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Hongkongers packed Stonecutters Island on Sunday for a final look at two navy vessels of the People's Liberation Army visiting the city, with many hoping more of the country's warships would make a future stop. 

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The fleet–comprising the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang–opened its decks to the public as part of the city’s 29th handover anniversary celebrations. 

Crowds were seen forming lines early at the pier this morning, with many military fans seizing the last opportunity to board the vessels.

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Military enthusiast Gong, who had visited Nanning on the mainland but was barred from its interior, said he brought his camera to document the rare opening. "Hong Kong residents are fortunate as many warships choose the city as their first port of call for public open days," he said. 

Describing the Nanning as a state-of-the-art destroyer, Gong said he hoped to savor all the details aboard, including the vertical launch system, main battery, torpedo equipment and helicopters. 

He also expressed hopes that the Fujian — the country's first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult launch system — would be opened to the public in Hong Kong next year. 

Another enthusiast, Chan, wore blue-and-white naval-themed clothing and carried a commemorative bag from a previous military camp visit. Having failed to secure a ticket for the aircraft carrier Shandong last year, Chan hoped for a close-up view of the missile systems and interior cabins this time, adding that he eagerly awaited a future visit by the Fujian. 

A retired veteran, Yiu, who served as an army artilleryman in the 1980s, noted he had a special connection to the military that drove him to attend every similar open day. 

"Our military is developing rapidly as our nation is growing stronger, and the equipment on the warships is advancing each year," he said.  

With growing military strength, he hopes more advanced national weapons will be showcased in Hong Kong every year for citizens to experience the nation's great power. 

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The pier also featured multiple experience zones where visitors could learn about naval work, including tying maritime knots, handling firearms, and trying on firefighting suits — activities that drew many children. 

Among the participants was eight-year-old Au Yeung, who learned to signal with naval flags and said he loved warships and aircraft carriers because "they protect the country and look mighty." 

While the family missed the chance to book tickets for the Shandong last year, he noted his father successfully secured tickets this time. 

"This is my first time aboard a warship. I am really happy," he said, hoping for another  aircraft carrier to stop by next year.

Following a five-day cultural exchange program, the two vessels are scheduled to conclude their port call on Monday.

Guided-missileNanningHengyangPLA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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