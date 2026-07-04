Hong Kong welcomes 17,000 global delegates for Lions International Convention with Tai Chi world record attempt

Hong Kong is hosting approximately 17,000 delegates from around the world for the 108th Lions International Convention at the AsiaWorld-Expo this week, marking the city's third time staging the prestigious event and reinforcing its status as a premier hub for international mega-events.

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Running from July 3 to 7, the five-day convention is fully supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok noted that successfully bringing the flagship event back to the city, following previous conventions in 1992 and 2005, highlights Hong Kong's comprehensive strengths.

He attributed this success to the city's world-class exhibition facilities, its strategic position as an international aviation hub, and its exceptional hospitality.

To encourage visitors to extend their stay and thoroughly explore the city, the tourism board has collaborated with local travel partners and major attractions to provide customized itineraries and exclusive privileges for the attendees.

Tam Wing-kun, the convention's honorary chairperson and a past international president of the organization, pointed out that Hong Kong's unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures makes it an ideal location for such global gatherings.

He expressed optimism that delegates will experience the city's vibrant culinary and cultural offerings firsthand, eventually returning home as unofficial ambassadors who can share positive stories about Hong Kong with the rest of the world.

Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs International is one of the largest service organizations globally, boasting over 1.4 million members and roughly 50,000 clubs across more than 200 countries and regions.

In a unique nod to traditional Chinese culture, the convention will culminate in an unprecedented world record attempt.

Thousands of international members are scheduled to gather for a massive, synchronized Tai Chi session.

The event is designed not only to promote physical fitness but also to raise global awareness for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Moving forward, the tourism board indicated that it will continue actively bidding to bring more high-profile international conventions and large-scale events to the city.

The ongoing effort aims to further enhance Hong Kong's competitive edge and overall appeal as a top-tier destination for both business and leisure travelers.