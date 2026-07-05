Light in the dark: HK aurora-chasing tour group plucks two lost divers from Tasmania waters

Two Hong Kong scuba divers lost off the coast of an island in Australia were rescued by an aurora-chasing tour group after they heard cries for help in the dark.

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The incident unfolded near Tinderbox around 5pm last Friday(Jul 3) when local police received a report that the two divers had failed to resurface at their scheduled time.

As police deployed a vessel and a rescue helicopter for the search operation, a civilian vessel reportedly found the two divers about 500 meters from where they had been expected to return.

Hong Kong travel agency WWPKG revealed on social media on Sunday that its Southern Lights sightseeing group aboard the civilian vessel had encountered the duo, who had been swept away by the current.

With darkness falling and visibility fading, tour leader Foxman Hui scanned the sea with his phone camera after hearing cries for help.

After adjusting the aperture and zoom, he managed to spot two dark figures near a reef, with one flashing a phone light.

As the boat could not approach the reef directly, the two divers — a man and a woman — swam towards the vessel and were pulled aboard by crew members.

It is reported that the pair were both uninjured and later returned to Hobart.

The agency praised the leader and fellow travelers for their "alertness and professionalism," saying they demonstrated the spirit of mutual help.

The company's understated account of the incident also drew widespread praise online, with many noting that the pair were extremely fortunate.