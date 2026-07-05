HK to host space-to-earth dialogue with astronaut Lai Ka-ying this year: Kevin Choi 

The government is actively planning to organize a “space-to-earth dialogue” between the city’s first astronaut Lai Ka-ying and residents within this year, according to Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming.

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Speaking on a radio program on Saturday, Choi said the event would likely draw broad public interest beyond students. He added that the video clip featuring Lai, screened at a reception celebrating the 29th anniversary of the HKSAR Establishment, was well received, and authorities hope to hold more related initiatives in the future.

Choi, also the chairperson of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited, said that the response has been highly enthusiastic since the Hetao Hong Kong Park opened late last year.

As of the end of May, 90 technology companies have signed leases and moved into the park’s two wet laboratory buildings, with all available floor space leased out.

Choi said tenant companies from the mainland accounted for 51 percent, local firms made up 35 percent, and overseas businesses from Switzerland, South Korea, Finland, France and Canada comprised the remaining 14 percent.

Around 10 tenants are listed entities or industry giants such as Lenovo, AstraZeneca, BGI and Hithium, while startups make up roughly 70 percent of the companies. Choi emphasized that the park utilizes a matching scheme designed for tech giants to mentor and grow startups, while startups in turn inject flexible and innovative ideas into the ecosystem.

Nearly half of the newly arrived enterprises are establishing their very first footprint in Hong Kong. Choi asserted that Hetao’s unique advantage as a cross-border technology hub remains unmatched by any other park globally.

Among the eight buildings in the first phase’s first batch, the two wet labs and a talent apartment building are already occupied. The remaining five buildings will be completed by the end of this year, including the No 1 multipurpose building that has topped out with 70 percent of its space pre-leased.

Choi added that the government will expand land planning and invest in public facilities to enhance pilot production and transformation. The current 80-hectare Hetao Park will be complemented by the future 210-hectare San Tin Technopole to accommodate high-end pilot production.

To facilitate the seamless cross-border flow of personnel, materials, data and funds, Hong Kong and Shenzhen are drafting a white list for qualified researchers to enjoy seamless customs clearance.

Construction on the Western Cross-River Link Bridge began late last year to support this travel, though quarantine and customs facilities will remain on the bridge to handle violations, which will eventually be regulated under dedicated Northern Metropolis legislation.

Choi said central and provincial authorities have given in-principle support for the free flow of mainland data and biological samples within the park. Following the Legislative Council’s recent approval of a HK$3.7 billion funding package, HK$1.5 billion will be allocated to build a bio-sample bank and a small-scale supercomputing center.

He added that these sensitive materials will be strictly kept within the park to prevent leaks, with the management team working to implement the setup by the end of the year.

The government also plans to host more popular science events at the Science Park and Hetao to inspire the next generation.