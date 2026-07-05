One dead, one injured after motorcycles collide on Tai Po Road

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after two motorcycles collided on Tai Po Road in Sha Tin on Sunday afternoon (Jul 5).

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Police received a report at 3.21pm that two motorcycles had collided on Tai Po Road – Sha Tin Heights near Kowloon Reservoir.

One rider was found unconscious and taken to Caritas Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead at 3.59pm. The other rider remained conscious and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Video circulating online appeared to show a motorcycle travelling on the opposite side of the road, losing control before skidding across the carriageway and colliding with an oncoming three-wheeled motorcycle. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.