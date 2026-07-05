HK’s first astronaut and Shenzhou-23 crew complete Tianyun camera installation

Hong Kong’s first astronaut Lai Ka-ying has successfully worked with fellow Shenzhou-23 crew members to install the Multi‑Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory, also known as the Tianyun camera.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over the past week, Lai worked alongside astronauts Zhu Yangzhu and Zhang Zhiyuan, coordinating closely with ground control teams to complete the assembly, testing and spacewalk required for the installation.

Led by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Tianyun camera marks a historic milestone as the first scientific payload from Hong Kong to be deployed on China’s space station.

The device is the world’s first lightweight, high-resolution instrument designed for the coordinated detection of point-source carbon dioxide and methane emissions, enabling precise measurements of greenhouse gases from orbit.

Lai and her crewmates also baked and enjoyed cupcakes together following the successful operation, according to the footage released by the China Manned Space Program on Sunday.