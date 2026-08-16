Hong Kong tax-cut reform for corporate treasury centres sparks inquiries, PwC says

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Hong Kong lifts full-year GDP forecast to 3.5-4.5pc
14-08-2026 17:05 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall at close, SMIC up 5pc
14-08-2026 16:35 HKT
Hong Kong shares drop by midday close, JD.com plunges 10pc
14-08-2026 12:13 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open lower, JD.com down 6pc
14-08-2026 10:08 HKT
Japan and Singapore mourn the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
13-08-2026 21:16 HKT
Hong Kong exports rise 28.7pc in H1 2026, imports up 30.4pc
13-08-2026 20:48 HKT
Hong Kong shares close lower, Lenovo jumps 20pc to all-time high
13-08-2026 16:42 HKT
Shein eyes Hong Kong market debut on August 28, source says
13-08-2026 15:00 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT