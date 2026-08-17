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FINANCE

Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies clears HK listing hearing

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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China's artificial intelligence robotic firm Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies has passed the Hong Kong listing hearing and reportedly plans to launch a pre-roadshow as early as this week, with an expected fundraising amount of US$300 million (HK$2.34 billion).

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China Securities (International) and CITIC Securities are joint sponsors.

In the first quarter, the company recorded 73.09 percent year-on-year growth to 106.9 million yuan (HK$124.46 million) in revenue, while its losses narrowed 19.47 percent to 56.83 million yuan during the period.

Its overseas business amounted to 47.1 billion yuan, representing 44 percent of its total income. 

Founded in 2016, the company mainly provides intelligent robot components, with products including industrial 3D cameras, 3D measurement instruments, proprietary large multimodal models, and dexterous robotic hands.

Mech-Mind Robotics TechnologiesroboticAIChinaHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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