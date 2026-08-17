China's Robotera eyes Hong Kong IPO to raise up to US$1b

China’s robotics company Robotera is considering a Hong Kong listing, joining a wave of Chinese tech firms raising funds in the city’s capital market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

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The firm, backed by Tsinghua University, plans to raise US$800 million (HK$6.24 billion) to US$1 billion in the share sales, the report said.

Founded in 2023, the company primarily manufactures humanoid robots and dexterous hands and has entered the logistics sector, with ongoing expansion into the automotive, electronics, and service sectors.

Robotera has achieved scaled product delivery, with a cumulative total of over 200 units delivered so far this year

Notably, the company said its overseas sales accounted for half of the total, covering key markets like North America, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea.

In March, Robotera closed a 1 billion yuan (HK$1.16 billion) funding round, with investors including Samsung and Singapore Telecommunications, sending its valuation above 10 billion yuan. Then, it also raised an additional US$200 million led by logistics giant SF Group in May.