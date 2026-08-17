Shein eyes company valuation of around US$25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is eyeing a company valuation of around US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) in its Hong Kong IPO, said three people with knowledge of the matter, down from nearly US$100 billion four years ago due to challenging business conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Singapore-headquartered Shein, known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, is aiming to launch its much-awaited initial public offering later this week, Reuters has reported.

One of the three sources said that the company, which was founded in China in 2012, was looking at a valuation of between US$25 billion and US$28 billion based on the marketing price band for the offering.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media ahead of a public announcement of the deal terms. A spokesperson for Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters