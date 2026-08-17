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FINANCE

Shein eyes company valuation of around US$25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is eyeing a company valuation of around US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) in its Hong Kong IPO, said three people with knowledge of the matter, down from nearly US$100 billion four years ago due to challenging business conditions.

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Singapore-headquartered Shein, known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, is aiming to launch its much-awaited initial public offering later this week, Reuters has reported.

One of the three sources said that the company, which was founded in China in 2012, was looking at a valuation of between US$25 billion and US$28 billion based on the marketing price band for the offering.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media ahead of a public announcement of the deal terms. A spokesperson for Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

 

SheinChinaHong KongIPOvaluationgrowth

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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