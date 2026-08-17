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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares gain on market close, SMIC up 6.14pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index gained more than 300 points at market close on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 336 points, or 1.34 percent, to 24,453 points.

The full-day market turnover was HK$210 billion.

Tech gauge rose 1.58 percent to 4,782 points.

Among the tech heavyweights and chipmakers, SMIC (0981) extended its afternoon gain by rising 6.14 percent. JD.com (9618) rose 2.54 percent. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) were up 1.92 percent and 1.45 percent, respectively. CATL (3750) increased 1.64 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) was up 1.01 percent.

Meanwhile, Lenovo (0992) fell 1.73 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

Orient Overseas (0316) jumped 7.29 percent as the best-performing blue chip. Another logistics company, JD Logistics (2618), fell 1.31 percent.

Mining company Zijin Mining (2899) rose 3.22 percent. While Laopu Gold (6181) and Chow Tai Fook (1929) gained 5.16 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

Property stocks CK Asset (1113) and Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (1997) increased 2 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively. 

HSBC (0005) rose 1.68 percent, and Bank of China (3988) was up 1.05 percent. While MTR Corporation (0066) dropped 1.38 percent.

Geely Automobile (0175) gained 4.77 percent after reporting its net profit loss for the first six months of 2026, while remaining ambitious in total sales for the full year.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 55 points, or 1.41 percent, to 3,982 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 2.44 percent to 14,704 points.
 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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