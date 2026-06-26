Joint police-ICAC raid smashes Hong Kong football match-fixing and World Cup betting syndicate, arresting 19

A massive joint operation by Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog and police has dismantled a major criminal syndicate that bribed local football players to throw matches while operating an illegal multi-million dollar bookmaking ring spanning local games and the ongoing World Cup.

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The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and the Hong Kong Police Force joined forces on Tuesday, to execute a series of coordinated raids codenamed "Double-edged."

The operation resulted in the arrest of 19 individuals, including active coaches, current and former players, and syndicate ringleaders. Investigators believe the criminal network had been operating for nearly three years, handling more than HK$6 million in illicit wagers on both professional and amateur matches worldwide.

Of those arrested, the ICAC detained nine men on corruption charges, with one also being booked by the police.

The suspects include a coach from a First Division club and another from a Hong Kong Premier League U-22 team.

According to the ICAC, these coaches, along with several players, acted as betting agents who collected wagers.

A portion of these funds was then used to bribe other players to manipulate match outcomes, ensuring guaranteed profits for the syndicate.

Investigators have already flagged highly suspicious irregularities in at least four First Division matches played across the last two seasons, as well as one U-22 youth league match.

Simultaneously, officers from the police force's Organized Crime and Triad Bureau raided an office and various residential properties, arresting 11 individuals—nine men and two women—for conspiracy to commit bookmaking and placing bets with bookmakers.

Among this group were five core members of the syndicate, several local league players, and recreational gamblers.

The operation netted HK$120,000 in cash, computers, and illegal betting slips. Investigators discovered that the mastermind of the ring set up numerous accounts on overseas gambling websites and handed them over to allied local football players to manage finances and recruit bettors from within their own sporting circles.

This high-profile crackdown comes at a sensitive time, as the quadrennial World Cup tournament is currently underway and driving up public interest in football betting.

Authorities used the occasion to issue a stern warning to the public against engaging in illegal gambling, reminding residents that participating in bookmaking carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and seven years in prison, while placing bets with an unauthorized bookmaker can lead to a fine of HK$50,000 and nine months behind bars.

Both agencies have emphasized that the investigation is still active, and they expect more arrests to follow as they continue to trace the syndicate’s financial trails and associates.