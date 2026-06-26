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NEWS

Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in HK, Mac mini up 41pc

NEWS
38 mins ago
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Apple has quietly raised prices across its MacBook, iPad and Mac desktop lineup in Hong Kong, with some models seeing increases of more than 40 percent.

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The price adjustments appeared on Apple's Hong Kong online store on Thursday (Jun 26), affecting products including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad Pro.

The biggest increase was recorded by the Mac mini. The M4 model with 16GB memory and 256GB storage rose from HK$4,599 to HK$6,499, an increase of HK$1,900, or 41.3 percent.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M5 chip, 16GB memory and 1TB storage increased from HK$13,499 to HK$15,999, while the MacBook Air 13-inch M5 model went up from HK$8,999 to HK$10,499.

Several iPad models also saw substantial price hikes. The 11-inch iPad Air M4 rose 30.4 percent from HK$4,599 to HK$5,999, while the 11th-generation iPad increased 25 percent from HK$2,799 to HK$3,499.

The price rises come amid growing concerns over global shortages of memory and storage chips driven by demand from the artificial intelligence sector.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in an interview last week that increasing amounts of memory chips were being allocated to AI servers, resulting in severe supply constraints across the industry.

Cook said Apple was trying to minimize the impact on consumers, but acknowledged that higher prices had become unavoidable. He did not disclose when the adjustments would take effect or which products would be affected.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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