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ENTERTAINMENT

Coco Lee estate executor sues psychiatrist, paramedics over alleged negligence

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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The executor of the estate of late singer Coco Lee has filed a District Court claim against her psychiatrist, two paramedics and the Fire Services Department, alleging negligence in her treatment prior to her death.

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Court documents filed on Wednesday (Jun 24) showed the plaintiff is Frances Wang Fang-chi, the sole executor of Lee’s estate.

The defendants are psychiatrist Josephine Wong Wing-san, paramedics Lao Tai-fung and Lo Hou-on, and the Fire Services Department.

The claim alleges that Wong provided negligent psychiatric treatment between August 2022 and June 2023.

It further alleges that the two paramedics acted negligently when transporting Lee from her residence to Queen Mary Hospital on Jul 2, 2023. The Fire Services Department is named as a defendant as the employer of the paramedics.

The plaintiff is seeking damages and interest under the Fatal Accidents Ordinance and the Law Amendment and Reform (Consolidation) Ordinance.

According to the Judiciary, the case has been listed for a case management hearing on Dec 7.

Lee, whose original name was Ferren Lee May-lin, was a Hong Kong-born American singer. She died on Jul 5, 2023, at the age of 48.

Coco Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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