Poon Man-chun

A former Hong Kong Footballer of the Year and several prominent coaches are among 19 individuals arrested in a massive joint operation by anti-corruption officials and police targeting a syndicate that orchestrated local match-fixing and illegal World Cup betting.

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Sources indicate that 41-year-old Lo Kwan-yee, who won the city's top football honor for the 2011 to 2012 season, was detained during the sweep.

The former star player, whose career included successful stints with top-tier clubs like Kitchee and Rangers, currently serves as the head coach of the Supreme football club and appears as a coach on a popular local television reality show.

Kitchee's Under-18 head coach, Poon Man-chun, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Supreme club, a prominent figure active in both the entertainment and sports sectors, is reportedly assisting authorities with their inquiries.

The arrests, which began earlier this week, dismantled a criminal network led by insiders within the local football community.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the syndicate operated a highly organized illicit bookmaking ring that accepted wagers on various sporting events, heavily capitalizing on the ongoing World Cup.

To secure guaranteed payouts, the group allegedly used corrupt means to manipulate the results of local matches spanning the previous and current football seasons.

Investigators highlighted the brazen nature of the operation, noting that one arrested individual was simultaneously participating in manipulated local matches while acting as an agent to collect illegal bets.

Addressing the scandal, the Football Association of Hong Kong, China reiterated its strict zero-tolerance stance toward match manipulation and illegal gambling, pledging to follow international football guidelines to aggressively crack down on such offenses.

The association's leadership characterized the culprits as a small fraction of the sporting community and expressed a strong commitment to uprooting the criminal element entirely through intensified cooperation with the police and the anti-graft watchdog.