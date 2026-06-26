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NEWS

69-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by minibus in Ta Kwu Ling

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 69-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a minibus in Ta Kwu Ling on Friday morning (Jun 26), with the driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

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The accident happened at around 6.27am when a green minibus was travelling along Man Kam To Road. As it approached a junction near Jockey Club Road, it collided with a cyclist, according to police.

The cyclist was thrown from his bicycle and sustained severe head injuries. He was found unconscious at the scene.

Rescue personnel arrived and found the man without pulse or breathing. He was rushed to North District Hospital, where he was later certified dead at 6.59am.

A 43-year-old female passenger on board the minibus was also injured in the incident and sent to hospital.

Police arrested the 74-year-old minibus driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the cyclist failed to stop at a give-way line before turning onto the road, while the minibus was unable to stop in time and struck him from behind.

Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the crash.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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