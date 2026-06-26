CUHK and tech giant Xiaomi forge strategic partnership to bring academic research to the consumer market

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and global technology giant Xiaomi have established a new strategic partnership aimed at transforming cutting-edge academic research into real-world technological applications.

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Formalized on Thursday, the collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between laboratory concepts and mass-market consumer tech.

The agreement will focus on driving innovations across a wide array of critical and emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, financial technology, smart logistics, sustainability, big data management, and healthcare.

Under the newly signed memorandum of understanding, both institutions will pool their respective resources to accelerate the commercialization of new technologies.

The university will contribute its deep expertise in interdisciplinary research and talent cultivation, while Xiaomi will leverage its extensive experience in industrial applications and expansive consumer technology ecosystem.

Together, the two entities plan to launch joint research initiatives and practical technology projects.

The comprehensive partnership also extends beyond the laboratory. The agreement outlines plans for robust talent development programs, cross-sector academic and industry exchanges, and the hosting of various seminars and forums to promote a broader culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the city.

Representatives from both organizations, including CUHK’s Associate Vice-President for Knowledge Transfer, Allen Chan Kwan-chee, and Xiaomi Vice President Qu Heng, highlighted the mutual benefits of the pact.

They noted that the university's strong foundation in artificial intelligence research aligns seamlessly with the tech firm's long-term developmental roadmap.

By combining CUHK's academic excellence with Xiaomi's end-to-end research and manufacturing capabilities, both parties hope to seamlessly transition advanced technological breakthroughs into large-scale societal applications, further cementing Hong Kong’s status as a premier hub for innovation and technology.