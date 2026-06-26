Dueling 'dragons' captured after public playground showdown in Hong Kong

A playground in Kowloon became an impromptu wrestling ring Friday morning when two large water dragon lizards locked themselves in a fierce duel, completely ignoring startled onlookers until police and animal welfare officers intervened to capture them.

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The scaly showdown unfolded around 8am this morning. near the Fook Tak Ancient Temple on Tsz Wan Shan Road.

Passersby stopped in disbelief as the two rival reptiles clashed on the open pavement of the recreation ground, entirely unfazed by the growing crowd.

Concerned for the animals and public safety, a witness called the authorities, prompting a joint response from local police officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Upon the arrival of the rescue team, the combatants attempted to flee the scene, but SPCA handlers quickly cornered and safely retrieved both reptiles.

Rescuers noted that both lizards had sustained minor injuries, likely from their intense confrontation, and they were taken to a veterinary facility for assessment.

Commonly known as Australian water dragons, these exotic lizards are native to eastern Australia.

Though naturally timid around humans, they are strong climbers and were once highly sought-after pets in Hong Kong.

Over the years, a rise in owners abandoning the animals has allowed a feral population to establish itself and breed in the wild, with sightings becoming increasingly common in the leafy outskirts of the Wong Tai Sin district.