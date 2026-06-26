Indonesian domestic helper arrested over alleged $180,000 jewelry theft in Tsuen Wan

A 30-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was arrested on suspicion of theft after allegedly stealing gold jewelry worth about HK$180,000 from her employer in Tsuen Wan on Friday (Jun 26).

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Police received a report at around 10am from a 29-year-old woman living in a private residential estate on Yeung Uk Road, who suspected her domestic helper had taken a number of gold items from her home.

The missing jewelry included a gold necklace, a gold bracelet, a ring and five pairs of traditional dragon-and-phoenix bangles, with a total estimated value of around HK$180,000.

Officers arrived at the scene and, following a preliminary investigation, arrested the helper for suspected theft.

The suspect is being detained for questioning, while the case has been handed to the Tsuen Wan district crime squad for further investigation.