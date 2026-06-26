logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mega events lift Swire Coca-Cola HK sales as firm sharpens AI and sustainability push

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Richard Gould, director and general manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK.
Richard Gould, director and general manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK.

Swire Coca-Cola HK is looking to build on stronger sales momentum from Hong Kong’s mega event economy while investing further in safety, innovation and sustainability, as the company continues to strengthen its more than 60-year presence in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking in an interview, Richard Gould, director and general manager of Swire Coca-Cola HK, said the city remains a core market for the company, which continues to invest in its people, supply chain and local manufacturing capabilities to ensure reliable service and high-quality production.

The beverage company operates its Sha Tin plant as a key local manufacturing base, with a portfolio covering about 20 brands and more than 80 products, ranging from sparkling beverages to tea, water and energy drinks.

The company recorded revenue of HK$2.483 billion in 2025, up 2 percent from a year earlier, and is seeking to accelerate growth through new products, closer event partnerships and operational upgrades.

Swire Coca-Cola HK said it has been supporting major local events, including the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival, the Hong Kong Sevens and the Hong Kong Tennis Open. As an official partner of the FIFA World Cup, Coca-Cola is also marking the 2026 tournament with 10 limited-edition packaging designs in Hong Kong, featuring the colors and symbols of popular national teams including Argentina, Brazil and England.

The company said the recovery in tourism and the growth of large-scale events have helped lift demand. Citing Hong Kong Tourism Board figures, it noted that visitor arrivals reached 14.31 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 17 percent year-on-year, with Southeast Asian visitors making up a growing share.

As a founding partner of Kai Tak Sports Park, Swire Coca-Cola HK said the venue’s performance has also brought a visible boost to nearby business. Its direct-serve grocery and eating and drinking outlets in Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan recorded a 27 percent year-on-year rise in sales volume from January to April 2026.

Across Hong Kong, the company’s sales volume grew by a high single-digit percentage over the same period.

The company said the figures reflect the wider economic value generated by a vibrant mega-event ecosystem, with sports, entertainment and tourism activities creating more consumption opportunities across districts.

Innovation is another focus, as the company responds to rising demand for low-sugar, functional and new beverage choices. Low- or zero-calorie drinks accounted for 59 percent of its sales volume in 2025.

One example is Authentic Tea House unsweetened tea, for which the research and development team evaluated more than 20 variants before selecting oolong flavors suited to local preferences. The products use a multi-extraction process to create a fresh and sweet aftertaste aimed at Hong Kong tea drinkers.

Swire Coca-Cola offers rugby-themed promotions, giveaways, lucky draws and community experiences.
Swire Coca-Cola launches limited-edition FIFA World Cup packaging, featuring colors and symbols inspired by popular teams including Argentina, Brazil and England.
When Authentic Tea House was relaunched last year, its R&D team evaluated more than 20 formulas before adopting a multi-extraction process to suit Hong Kong consumers’ preference for a sweet aftertaste.
The Sha Tin plant uses truck and forklift telematics to monitor speed, following distance and braking in real time, while encouraging safe driving through a scoring system.
The plant has also installed AI cameras to detect risks such as pedestrians leaving safe walkways or not holding handrails, with alerts sent to supervisors.
+1
Richard Gould takes part in the company’s fire drill, stressing that safety leadership starts with management.

Swire Coca-Cola HK is also stepping up workplace safety under its “Zero IS Possible” vision. The company said its lost time injury rate fell 83 percent between 2018 and 2025.

Its safety priorities for the second quarter of 2026 include task force reviews, policy updates and the establishment of a cross-functional safety committee targeting high-risk operational areas.

The company is also using technology to improve frontline safety and operational consistency, including AI monitoring for real-time risk identification, fleet telematics to improve driving behavior, and forklift telematics to support safer warehouse operations.

On sustainability, Swire Coca-Cola HK said its Sha Tin plant received Zero Waste to Landfill validation at silver level from UL Solutions at the end of last year, becoming the first food and beverage industrial entity in Hong Kong to receive the recognition.

The company said the plant diverted more than 90 percent of its waste from landfills through recycling and reuse of operational waste.

It is also pushing ahead with circular economy initiatives. New Life Plastics, a joint venture co-invested by Swire Coca-Cola, is Hong Kong’s first food-grade ready plastic recycling facility and can process up to about two million plastic bottles a day.

However, the company said the facility is currently processing about 800,000 bottles a day because of Hong Kong’s low plastic bottle recovery rate, highlighting the need for stronger community recycling efforts.

Swire Coca-Cola HK has adopted 100 percent recycled PET for Bonaqua mineral water bottles of 1.5 liters or below since 2020, and for 500ml Coca-Cola brand beverages since 2024, excluding caps and labels.

It has also partnered with various organizations on community recycling projects, recovering more than 300 tons of plastic since the initiative began in 2022.

The company said it will continue to invest in local production, supply chain resilience and public education, while supporting Hong Kong’s development as a city for major sports, entertainment and tourism events.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in HK, Mac mini up 41pc
NEWS
40 mins ago
Dueling 'dragons' captured after public playground showdown in Hong Kong
NEWS
1 hour ago
From fishing ritual to global sport: how Hong Kong transformed dragon boating over half a century
NEWS
1 hour ago
69-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by minibus in Ta Kwu Ling
NEWS
2 hours ago
Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sunny and hot weather expected next week
NEWS
2 hours ago
Four hospitalized after Ho Man Tin flat fire; woman later dies
NEWS
2 hours ago
Worker killed after being run over by engineering vehicle at Kowloon Bay Sports Ground
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - June 26, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Alex Lee (left) and Tommy Ho Wai-lok (right) say the policy is expected to entice more mainlanders to purchase and berth their vessels in the city.
Hong Kong braces for wave of mainland yacht owners from July
NEWS
9 hours ago
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
25-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.