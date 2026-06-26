Maternity care center director arrested over bogus hospital and restaurant partnerships

Hong Kong Customs arrested the director of a postnatal care center on Thursday after the business allegedly duped new mothers by falsely claiming exclusive partnerships with private hospitals and a famous restaurant.

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Authorities launched an investigation following multiple complaints from the public regarding the maternity service provider.

Consumers alleged that the center's sales pitches included promises of appointment-free medical consultations through supposed collaborations with various private hospitals.

Additionally, the business claimed that its specialized postnatal meals were prepared in partnership with a well-known restaurant.

The alleged deception came to light when clients began using the facilities and noticed significant discrepancies between the premium perks they were promised and the actual services delivered.

Customs officials subsequently reached out to the named medical institutions and the restaurant, all of which confirmed they had absolutely no business relationship with the postnatal center.

Following the probe, officers arrested a 40-year-old local woman who served as both the director and a salesperson for the business.

She is suspected of violating the Trade Descriptions Ordinance by applying false trade descriptions to the services she sold. The woman has since been released on bail as authorities continue to gather evidence.

In light of the case, Customs officials urged business operators to adhere strictly to the law and advised consumers to thoroughly research and purchase services only from highly reputable establishments.

Under Hong Kong law, traders convicted of supplying or offering services with false descriptions face severe penalties, including up to five years in prison and a fine of HK$500,000.

Officials also encouraged residents to report any suspected unfair trade practices or scams through the Customs 24-hour hotline, their dedicated crime-reporting email, or their official online form.