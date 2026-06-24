Night Recap - June 24, 2026

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Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee

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Elderly Hongkongers retiring in Guangdong and Fujian will start receiving their monthly allowances directly into their mainland bank accounts next month, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Non-fire-rated scaffolding mesh 'fuels' deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, inquiry hears

The non-fire-retardant safety nets and canvases contributed to a “secondary ignition” in the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, a public inquiry heard on Wednesday.

29 arrested as police dismantle loan shark ring with teen debt collectors

Police have arrested 29 people linked to a loan shark syndicate with a family-run money-laundering ring, where minors as young as 14 were employed to carry out red-paint vandalism to pressure victims into repaying debts.

HK AV star Erena So stirs up legal debate with offshore gambling advertisements

Amid the FIFA World Cup excitement, Erena So Hoi-lam, a Hong Kong-born AV actress in Japan, is making headlines as the “ambassador” for an offshore gambling site. A legal professional said So’s promotional work is in a legal gray area, noting that the legality rests largely on the content.

Pediatrician urges child hygiene for mainland trips amid Guangdong hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak

Hong Kong parents are urged to ensure their children maintain strict hand hygiene after visiting play facilities in the mainland following a massive outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Guangdong province, according to a local pediatrician.

Business Today

China's emergence in frontier technologies not due to subsidies, premier says

China's Premier Li Qiang defended on Wednesday his country's emergence in frontier technologies from AI to electric vehicles, rejecting accusations it was down to state subsidies, in a speech at a World Economic Forum summit in Dalian.

Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC

Artificial intelligence strengthens adviser-client relationships but does not replace them, HSBC Hong Kong said, noting that while three in four Hong Kong investors use AI for finance and investment, they turn to human advisers for the final judgment.

Mark Zuckerberg directed Meta to create a prediction markets app, NYT reports

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently dispatched a small team at his company to create a smartphone app similar to Polymarket and Kalshi, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two employees with knowledge of the matter.

Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week

Wheelock Properties' Park Silicon in Kwu Tung is expected to upload its sales brochure as early as this week, with the project potentially going on sale next month.

Chinese brokerages curb cross-border swaps for domestic funds, sources say

Some Chinese brokerages have restricted clients from making fresh investments in cross-border swaps, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move that appeared aimed at putting the brakes on overseas investment.

World/China

China detains two Japanese nationals suspected of smuggling banned goods

China has detained two Japanese nationals suspected of smuggling banned items, Tokyo said on Wednesday after media reported an employee of a major Japanese electronics firm was among those arrested in a case involving rare earth-related exports.

US Congress passes symbolic Iran war rebuke to Trump

The US Senate passed a largely symbolic resolution Tuesday calling for an end to President Donald Trump's war with Iran, delivering a fresh rebuke to the White House as it tries to negotiate a lasting settlement with Tehran.

Iran says deal to end Mideast war 'declaration of US defeat'

The deal between Iran and the United States to end the Middle East war is "America's declaration of defeat", Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, said on Wednesday.

Airbus to inspect 16 A380s after cracks found on plane wings

Airbus has announced it will inspect 16 of its A380 superjumbos, five of them immediately, after cracks were found in a key wing component on some of the jets used by the Emirates and Qantas airlines.

IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will carry out inspections in Iran soon following an interim peace accord between the United States and Iran, but modalities have yet to be finalised, the agency's chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.