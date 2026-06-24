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NEWS

Injured 1.5-meter crocodile found on Sham Shui Po residential platform

NEWS
31 mins ago
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A crocodile measuring around 1.5 meters was discovered hiding beneath clutter on a residential platform in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday afternoon (Jun 24), prompting a joint response by police and animal welfare officers.

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Police were called to the scene at about noon after a resident at 54 Tai Po Road reported seeing what appeared to be a large reptile on a building platform. Officers, together with inspectors from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), attended and located the animal concealed under miscellaneous items.

The SPCA team used a noose pole and a long net to safely restrain and capture the crocodile.

The animal was identified as a Siamese crocodile and was found to have an apparent injury to one of its legs. Although initial arrangements were made for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) to take over the case, the SPCA transported the reptile to its Tsing Yi center for urgent animal welfare reasons.

Veterinary staff later conducted an initial examination and X-rays, finding the crocodile to be just over one meter in length and likely a juvenile hybrid, possibly with saltwater crocodile ancestry.

The reptile remains at the SPCA center pending handover to authorities, while police are investigating how it ended up in the residential area.

The SPCA warned that crocodiles are dangerous wild animals and unsuitable as pets, stressing that private ownership may be illegal and can pose serious safety risks. Members of the public were urged not to handle such animals and to report any sightings to authorities immediately.

Source: SPCA
Source: SPCA
Source: SPCA
Source: SPCA
Source: SPCA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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