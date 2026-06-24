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NEWS

Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung recognized in Beijing for philanthropic journey

NEWS
3 hours ago
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At the China Charity Ranking award ceremony being held in Beijing on Wednesday, Albert Yeung Sau-shing, chairman of Emperor Group, and his son Alex Yeung Ching-loong, vice chairman, stepped onto the stage—not as corporate leaders, but as pillars of philanthropy.

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Albert Yeung received the title of “Philanthropy Pioneer,” marking his 19th consecutive year of recognition for charitable work, while Alex Yeung was celebrated as an “Emerging Philanthropy Advocate.” The evening’s honors extended to the arts as well, with renowned actress Kara Wai Ying-hung, under the Emperor Entertainment Group, recognized for her remarkable contributions to both entertainment and social causes.

The China Charity Ranking, hosted annually by the China Philanthropy Times, has become a beacon in highlighting those shaping the charitable landscape.

Albert Yeung’s journey as a philanthropist spans more than half a century. His efforts have touched countless lives across Hong Kong and mainland China, with funding the construction of 10 elderly service centers and children’s welfare homes to provide more than 3,000 beds for those most in need. His vision has always been clear—philanthropy is not a side project, but a lifelong mission to uplift every corner of society.

When the tragic fire struck Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Yeung — joined by his son Alex and artists from Emperor Entertainment — donated over HK$30 million to aid those affected.

Accepting his award, Yeung said the Group will ensure the charitable efforts continue and the spirit of benevolence is handed down from generation to generation.

Alex Yeung has also forged his own path in charity. His recognition as an “Emerging Philanthropy Advocate” is rooted in years of dedicated work with grassroots communities, and a special focus on empowering youth.

Echoing his father's legacy, he hopes to help young people achieve upward mobility and inspire them to give back through good deeds.

The evening also celebrated Kara Wai for her chairtable contributions. She extends her help to those with cognitive impairments, provides long-term care for children, and has donated to disaster relief efforts such as the Henan floods, the Tibet earthquake, and the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Emperor GroupAlbert YeungAlex YeungKara WaiphilanthropyChina Charity Ranking

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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