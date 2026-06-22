Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok

A suspected human skull was found hanging from a tree on Round Island off Chung Hom Kok on Tuesday, with police collecting the remains for further examination, authorities said.

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Police received a report around noon that a piece of suspected human bone had been found in a tree on the island. Officers confirmed it was a human skull and took it for testing. The case has been temporarily classified as found human remains and is being handled by the Western district criminal investigation team.

A similar report was made in 2015 when suspected human bones were found on the island's shore, which police later linked to fishing customs and deemed non-suspicious.