Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok

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Night Recap - June 23, 2026
5 hours ago
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
A suspected human skull was found hanging from a tree on Round Island off Chung Hom Kok on Tuesday, with police collecting the remains for further examination, authorities said.
Police received a report around noon that a piece of suspected human bone had been found in a tree on the island. Officers confirmed it was a human skull and took it for testing. The case has been temporarily classified as found human remains and is being handled by the Western district criminal investigation team.
A similar report was made in 2015 when suspected human bones were found on the island's shore, which police later linked to fishing customs and deemed non-suspicious.