Police reclassify fatal Tuen Mun industrial accident as manslaughter, arrest two

Police have arrested two men after a fatal industrial accident in Tuen Mun last week was reclassified as manslaughter.

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The incident occurred at a recycling yard in Tsing Chuen Wai on June 17, when a 65-year-old worker was reportedly crushed in the abdomen by a machine while on duty.

The man remained conscious after the accident and was rushed to hospital for treatment, but was later certified dead.

The case was subsequently taken over by the Tuen Mun District Crime Squad for investigation. Police said it has now been reclassified as manslaughter and two men have been arrested.

Sources said the suspects are a machine operator and a site foreman.

Speaking to local media earlier, the victim’s son said his father had worked as a crane operator for more than 10 years and was known for his dedication to his job. He described his father as a devoted family man who worked tirelessly to support the household.

The son also revealed that his mother had suggested celebrating an upcoming festival early and asked his father not to go to work that day so the family could spend time together. However, he declined, saying there was a container-lifting job that needed to be completed and his colleagues were unable to handle it without him.

Police are expected to provide further details of the case later today.