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NEWS

SmartPLAY system to temporarily suspend service for maintenance

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Rina Wang

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The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced that the SmartPLAY system for sports and recreation services booking will be temporarily suspended from 11pm on Thursday (Jun 25) to 5am on Friday for maintenance.

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Users who need to access the platform during the period are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

The department urged the public to complete their bookings before or after the six-hour service suspension.

SmartPLAYmaintenance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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