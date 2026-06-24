SmartPLAY system to temporarily suspend service for maintenance

Read More
Sports booking bot activities drop as new anti-touting measures begin
21-01-2026 17:06 HKT
Night Recap - June 24, 2026
1 hour ago
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
by
Rina Wang
The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced that the SmartPLAY system for sports and recreation services booking will be temporarily suspended from 11pm on Thursday (Jun 25) to 5am on Friday for maintenance.
Users who need to access the platform during the period are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.
The department urged the public to complete their bookings before or after the six-hour service suspension.