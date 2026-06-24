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NEWS

HKU Med performs 48 successful robot-assisted microsurgeries with zero complications

NEWS
59 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKU Med) has successfully performed 48 microsurgical procedures with zero complications since introducing a robot-assisted microsurgery system in June last year.

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A total of four surgeons have been trained to operate the system, which enables ultra-precise manipulations on tissue as small as 0.1 millimeters. 

HKU Med noted that the technology is designed to overcome traditional limitations in microsurgery, such as physiological hand tremors caused by age or stress, as well as physical fatigue and strain experienced by surgeons during long procedures.

The newly introduced system features seven degrees of freedom on its robotic arms, allowing it to navigate and operate within highly confined and deep spaces, such as those encountered during neck and shoulder surgeries.

So far, the system has primarily been deployed in vascular anastomosis and lymphatic surgeries. Late last year, the team also utilized the robot to perform the world's first robot-assisted microsurgical reconstruction for a head and neck cancer patient.

Furthermore, HKU Med added that the robotic assistant has the potential to significantly shorten surgical waiting lists for patients in the long term.

HKU Med

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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