Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant

A well-known Hong Kong internet personality was hospitalized and a suspect arrested following a violent assault on Tuesday afternoon that was captured live on a YouTube broadcast at a restaurant in San Tin.

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Dean Siu, a prominent content creator and the former partner of local actress Harriet Yeung, was streaming live while eating lunch when he was suddenly confronted by an aggressive bald man.

The assailant repeatedly demanded to know why Siu had supposedly frightened his wife, completely ignoring Siu’s warnings that the entire interaction was being broadcast to a live audience.

The confrontation escalated rapidly into a physical attack as the man began punching Siu repeatedly in the face, leaving him heavily bloodied and causing chaos inside the venue.

Despite his severe facial injuries, Siu insisted on continuing the live broadcast and rejected help from onlookers who urged him to sit down, insisting that they leave him alone.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the attacker, who is also rumored to be a local online content creator, had arrived at the establishment on a bicycle, which he threw aside before rushing inside to launch the physical assault.

Emergency services arrived at the Castle Peak Road restaurant shortly after receiving multiple reports of a physical altercation.

Police officers arrested a male suspect on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Later, while receiving medical treatment in an ambulance, Siu recorded a follow-up video showing his severely swollen nose and expressing his utter shock at the unprovoked confrontation, confirming that the assailant had used only his fists rather than weapons during the attack.