Morning Recap - June 24, 2026

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Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok

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A suspected human skull was found hanging from a tree on Round Island off Chung Hom Kok on Tuesday, with police collecting the remains for further examination, authorities said.

Undercover police arrest 2 illegal car-hire drivers in Yuen Long, mainland man faces fraud charge

Police arrested two drivers in Yuen Long on Tuesday for operating illegal car-hire services after officers posed as passengers travelling to Sheung Shui, authorities said.

2 women jailed for importing illicit cigarettes, one a repeat offender

Two female incoming passengers were sentenced to imprisonment by Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday for importing or possessing duty-not-paid cigarettes, Customs said.

Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai

A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was arrested on Tuesday night for driving without a licence after his father, who had been drinking, asked him to drive their Tesla to Chai Wan, police said.

World/China News

US Senate votes to halt Iran war in latest rebuke of Trump

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt U.S. military action against Iran, the latest rebuke of the Republican president from an increasingly restive Congress.

Trump, Iran at odds over nuclear inspections and frozen assets in deal to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into "infinity," while Tehran said it had made no such concession in negotiations, raising questions about the viability of their fragile peace deal.

Photo: Reuters

40 drown in France as people seek relief from Europe's heatwave

Forty people have drowned in France over recent days as they sought to cool down to escape record heat, the prime minister said on Tuesday, as a heatwave swept across much of Europe.

Photo: Reuters

US TV news host begs for info after kidnap note says mother is dead

A popular US television news host whose mother was kidnapped in February said Tuesday she is in "agony" after reports the elderly woman died shortly after being abducted.

IG / Savannah Guthrie

Market

S&P, Nasdaq end lower on semiconductor selloff as AI spending concerns mount

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at more than one-week lows on Tuesday, dragged down by sharp losses in semiconductor stocks as investors scrutinized growing debt-funded AI spending and braced for a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo turned in a vintage performance with two goals and delivered Portugal to their first win of this World Cup, a 5-0 rout of overmatched Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Houston.

File Photo/Reuters

England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Mapping Beijing's blueprint: Xia Baolong's inspection reveals strategy behind Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan

The precise itinerary of Xia Baolong, Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, during his intensive two-day inspection of Hong Kong last week, has provided clear indicators of Beijing's core priorities for the territory. The high-profile visit occurred at a critical juncture, as the Hong Kong government is drafting its first-ever Five-Year Plan to systematically align the city's economic growth with China's broader national development strategies.

Opinion

Finance moves beyond gatekeeper role to business accelerator | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

The finance profession is undergoing a profound reset. Once defined by manual controls, hierarchical approvals, and retrospective reporting, it is now expected to deliver speed, insight, and trust in real time.

Hong Kong's citywide celebration of Chinese culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong's summer arts calendar has taken on a distinctly Chinese accent following the launch of the third Chinese Culture Festival, now underway across the city. Running from June to September, the festival brings more than 280 programs to theaters, public spaces and schools, all under the umbrella theme of "Legends."

Yangtze River Delta's hydrogen economy | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

The second part of the Hydrogen Week in May, organized by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, was a visit to the Yangtze River Delta Region.