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Two mainlanders arrested in Mong Kok for allegedly using false documents to open a bank account

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two mainland Chinese men were arrested in Mong Kok on Wednesday (Jun 23) after allegedly using false documents in an attempt to open a bank account, police said.

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The incident occurred at about 9.56am when the pair visited an HSBC branch on Nathan Road, where staff suspected irregularities in the documents presented for account opening.

Staff alerted police after discovering the suspected use of falsified documents.

Officers arrived at the scene and, after investigation, arrested the two men on suspicion of “using a false instrument”. They were taken into custody for further enquiries.

The case came a day after two mainland men and a woman were arrested in Central after allegedly submitting false documents at an HSBC branch in an attempt to transfer HK$50 billion, according to earlier reports.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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