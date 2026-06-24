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NEWS

Construction worker in coma after being struck by steel cable in Wong Tai Sin

NEWS
8 mins ago
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A worker in his 60s was rushed to the hospital in a coma on Wednesday morning after a snapping steel cable struck him in the head at a Water Supplies Department construction site in Wong Tai Sin.

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Police received a report at around 10.30am stating that a man had collapsed unconscious outside Pang Ching Court on Chuk Yuen Road.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the injured worker to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to sources on the scene, the worker was conducting preparatory work in a trench, approximately five to six meters below ground level, in anticipation of water pipes being lowered into the area.

During the process, a steel cable on a piece of machinery beside him suddenly snapped, and the broken cable struck the worker directly in the head, knocking him unconscious.

Police have classified the incident as an industrial accident and are currently investigating the cause of the machinery malfunction.

comaworker

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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