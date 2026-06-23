Night Recap - June 23, 2026

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Cathay lowers passenger fuel surcharges, with long-haul fees down nearly $200

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Cathay Pacific will reduce passenger fuel surcharges from July 1, with long-haul flights seeing a cut of nearly HK$200.

Potential 'Super El Niño' keeps Hong Kong on alert despite rising typhoon risks for Japan and Taiwan

Meteorologists are urging Hong Kong residents not to let their guard down as a strong El Niño pattern shapes up in the Pacific, warning that while fewer storms may head toward the city, any that do make landfall could carry unprecedented destructive power.

'Time bomb on wheels': Lawmaker sounds alarm over illicit fuels

Amid surging oil prices, lawmakers are raising alarm over increasing illicit fuel activity, describing illegal fuel stations as "time bombs" that endanger both drivers and the community.

Study calls for support for long-standing restaurants amid catering slowdown

Hong Kong’s catering sector has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, with Chinese restaurants suffering the steepest decline, according to a Legislative Council research report.

Mainland duo arrested at Central bank over forged mortgage documents

A mainland man and woman were arrested at a bank in Central on Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to use forged documents for a mortgage application.

Business Today

i-CABLE proposes name change to CTF Media & Entertainment

i-CABLE Communications Limited (1097) has proposed changing its English name into “CTF Media & Entertainment Limited” to better reflect the group’s business development and direction of future development.

Hong Kong's overall inflation rises 2 percent in May, slightly above estimates

Hong Kong’s overall inflation rose 2 percent last month, slightly faster than estimates, official data showed.

Over half of Hong Kongers lack savings to last over six months amid inflation: Sun Life Asia

Sun Life Asia's third Financial Resilience Index survey revealed 51 percent of respondents lacked sufficient financial buffers to last more than six months without income or external support, amid inflation and rising living costs.

HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan

JP Morgan has forecast slower growth for Hong Kong’s secondary home prices in the second half of the year, following a 10 percent increase since the beginning of this year.

Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale

Veteran Hong Kong entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai, along with his daughter Bowie Tsang and others, sold a unit of The Cliveden in Tsuen Wan for HK$12.4 million amid the luxury residential market frenzy, yielding a nearly 8 percent appreciation, or a paper gain of about HK$900,000, after more than a decade of holding.

World/China

AI can outpace cybersecurity norms 'in months': spy alliance

The most advanced artificial intelligence models are improving quickly enough to outsmart prevailing cybersecurity know-how within months, the Five Eyes spy agency alliance has warned.

Trump allies defend him to Israelis anxious over Iran deal

American allies of President Donald Trump this week defended him to an Israeli public anxious about a U.S. interim deal with Iran and White House criticism that together appeared to signal fissures in Israel's decades-old alliance with Washington.

Iran says UN watchdog will not be allowed to inspect bombed nuclear sites

Iran said Tuesday that inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog would not be given access to its nuclear sites that were bombed during the war with Israel and the United States last year.

Over 5,000 people trapped in Myanmar scam centres near Thai border, rights group says

More than 5,300 people are still trapped in online scam centres near Myanmar's Thai border, a human rights group said, over one year after thousands were freed during a multinational crackdownin the region.

Deadly Philippine school shooting planned in advance, say police

Two teens who allegedly killed three fellow students in a rare Philippine school shooting planned the attack in advance, police said Tuesday, revealing one had trained at a firing range.